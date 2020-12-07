Sing Buri woman probably infected at Chiang Rai airport





A woman from Sing Buri had probaby caught novel coronavirus disease from two Thai women returning from Tachilek township while they were waiting for a flight at Chiang Rai airport, a senior public health official said on Monday.

Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Communicable Diseases Division, said the 51-year-old woman from Sing Buri was probably infected with Covid-19 by the returnees at Mae Fah Luang airport, not while on the plane.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

