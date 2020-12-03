Tachilek news spurs COVID-19 testing rush in Phichit





PHICHIT: Hundreds of people who visited two entertainment places in this northern province rushed to a hospital to seek Covid-19 tests after learning an infected returnee went to the places during the same period.

Since Wednesday evening, about 500 visitors to Bird Bar and Crocodile Rock Pub in Muang district have flocked to the hospital for the tests. They had been to both places during Nov 28-30, the period when a Phichit native who had sneaked back from Tachileik border town of Myanmar with Covid-19 had been.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sitthipoj Kebui

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



