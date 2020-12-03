December 3, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tachilek news spurs COVID-19 testing rush in Phichit

1 min read
25 mins ago TN
Phichit train station

Phichit train station. Photo: シャムネコ.


PHICHIT: Hundreds of people who visited two entertainment places in this northern province rushed to a hospital to seek Covid-19 tests after learning an infected returnee went to the places during the same period.

Since Wednesday evening, about 500 visitors to Bird Bar and Crocodile Rock Pub in Muang district have flocked to the hospital for the tests. They had been to both places during Nov 28-30, the period when a Phichit native who had sneaked back from Tachileik border town of Myanmar with Covid-19 had been.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sitthipoj Kebui
BANGKOK POST

Tachilek news spurs COVID-19 testing rush in Phichit 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Indorama Ventures Welcomes Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Nakhon Pathom

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Woman in Chiang Rai Infected With COVID-19

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Fitness warning after tourist dies climbing Phu Kradueng

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Doctor warns of possible second wave of COVID-19 spread by illegal returnees

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Urgent Rescue for Southern Flood Victims

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Health officials confident COVID-19 situation in north under control

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tachilek news spurs COVID-19 testing rush in Phichit

25 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close