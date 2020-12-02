December 2, 2020

COVID-19 under Control in Chiang Mai: Governor

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


CHIANG MAI, Dec 2 (TNA) — Authorities in the northern province of Chiang Mai have confirmed that the novel coronavirus was under control after a Thai woman infected with the disease illegally returned from Myanmar through Chiang Rai province and visited Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat said that after the infection case of the 29-year-old woman, officials had not detected the spread of the disease and people there could continue with their “new normal” life with infection-prevention habits.

