COVID-19 under Control in Chiang Mai: Governor

COVID-19 under Control in Chiang Mai: Governor1 min read
CHIANG MAI, Dec 2 (TNA) — Authorities in the northern province of Chiang Mai have confirmed that the novel coronavirus was under control after a Thai woman infected with the disease illegally returned from Myanmar through Chiang Rai province and visited Chiang Mai.
Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat said that after the infection case of the 29-year-old woman, officials had not detected the spread of the disease and people there could continue with their “new normal” life with infection-prevention habits.
