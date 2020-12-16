16 Thais among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded today in Thailand

16 Thais among 18 new COVID-19 cases recorded today in Thailand1 min read
Thailand today (Wednesday) recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases, including 16 Thais returning from abroad and a bar worker, who slipped into Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province from Myanmar’s Thachilek township.
The 16 Thai cases are a 24-year old man and a 29-year old woman returning from Japan, a 69-year old retiree from the United States, a 56-year old woman from Turkey, a 53-year old man from Kuwait, a 24-year old woman from Germany, a 31-year old man returning from Israel, a 32-year old woman from Sweden, a 31-year old man and four women returning from Switzerland and three returning from Myanmar, including the bar worker.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World