Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued





PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast as the wet weather is set to continue through Friday (Dec 4). As a precaution, the TMD warned of heavy rain and flash floods in the region.

“The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South and the low-pressure cell covers the lower South of Thailand, which is forecast to move westward into the Andaman Sea on 3 December,” the TMD said in its warning issued earlier today (Dec 2).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

