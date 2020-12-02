December 2, 2020

Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued

Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Rain at Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Glasscannon / Pexels.


PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast as the wet weather is set to continue through Friday (Dec 4). As a precaution, the TMD warned of heavy rain and flash floods in the region.

“The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South and the low-pressure cell covers the lower South of Thailand, which is forecast to move westward into the Andaman Sea on 3 December,” the TMD said in its warning issued earlier today (Dec 2).

