Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued

Phuket rain set to continue, flash flood warning issued1 min read
PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast as the wet weather is set to continue through Friday (Dec 4). As a precaution, the TMD warned of heavy rain and flash floods in the region.
“The strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South and the low-pressure cell covers the lower South of Thailand, which is forecast to move westward into the Andaman Sea on 3 December,” the TMD said in its warning issued earlier today (Dec 2).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News