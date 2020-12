Flooding caused by several days of heavy rain has forced the cancellation of some southern train services, and others are stopping short of their destinations.

The State Railway of Thailand said on Wednesday that 12 train services were affected because of water on the tracks and at railway stations.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts