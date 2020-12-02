December 2, 2020

Applications Open for the APRU Virtual Student Exchange Program

APRU Virtual Student Exchange Program. Chulalongkorn University

APRU Virtual Student Exchange Program. Chulalongkorn University. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.


Have you heard? Chula now has a Virtual Student Exchange Program for undergrad students!

With the virus outbreak still taking its toll around the globe and as border closures and travel restrictions are still being implemented, Chulalongkorn University is cooperating with 19 universities from the APRU network to offer the “APRU Virtual Student Exchange Program” to APRU undergraduate students all around the world. The program will provide students with the opportunity to learn and engage with peers, academics and experts from other countries through a digital platform. Students will take academic courses and earn credits from other universities without additional tuition fee, except for the regular tuition fee to the home university.

In the 2021 Spring Semester (January – August 2021), a number of courses are being offered by the following universities:
• Chulalongkorn University
• Keio University
• Korea University
• Nagoya University
• Nanjing University
• Nanyang Technological University
• Osaka University
• Shanghai Jiao Tong University
• Tecnológico de Monterrey
• The Chinese University of Hong Kong
• The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
• Tohoku University
• Universidad de Chile
• Universidad San Francisco de Quito
• University of Oregon
• University of Science and Technology of China
• University of Sydney
• UNSW Sydney
• Yonsei University

The Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), a network of 55 leading universities in the Americas, Asia and Australasia, brings to its students an exclusive opportunity to connect with peers from around the world to learn new knowledge and skills, exchange ideas and cultures, and develop connections vital for success in the 21st Century.

The APRU Virtual Student Exchange (VSE) Program, led by The Chinese University of Hong Kong, makes international education accessible by allowing students to take academic courses and participate in co-curricular programs without the need to leave home. It opens up international education for all students by providing an immersive virtual student exchange experience through digital technologies and platforms and creating encounters with new ideas, cultures, experts, academics and students from around the world.

Applying for the VSE is now even easier. You do not need to fill out an endorsement form anymore – just forward your confirmation email to the VSE Coordinator at your home university and they will notify the VSE Central Office. Be aware and note the deadlines of your preferred course offering university. Courses fill up fast, so don’t wait until the last minute to submit your application!

The application deadline will vary by university (between December 3, 2020 – February 24, 2021).
Interested students can visit https://vse.apru.org/course202101/ to check the course offering and deadline. For more information, please visit https://vse.apru.org/ and , feel free to email to apru.vse@cuhk.edu.hk if you have a question about the program.

By Chulalongkorn University

Applications Open for the APRU Virtual Student Exchange Program

Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of
innovations for society and is listed in the World’s Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.

