PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tonight will address the nation to announce a nightly curfew throughout the country from 10pm to 4am to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The prime minister is to announce the curfew in a national broadcast at 6pm, reports Post Today.

The curfew is to come into effect tomorrow (Apr 3), said the report.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts