COVID-19: Koh Chang braces for flood of tourists from shut down Pattaya

COVID-19: Koh Chang braces for flood of tourists from shut down Pattaya1 min read
TRAT: About 10,000 tourists remain on Koh Chang as authorities there prepare for a flood of arrivals from the shut down beaches and bars around Pattaya, after their call for the province to be locked down against Covid-19 was rejected.
Saksit Mungkang, secretary-general to the Trat provincial tourism industry council, said on Thursday the atmosphere on the tourist island was more sombre than it was 2-3 days ago, when at least 1,000 tourists were arriving each day, Thais and foreigners.
Jakkrit Waewkraihong
BANGKOK POST