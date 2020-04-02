Thu. Apr 2nd, 2020

COVID-19: Koh Chang braces for flood of tourists from shut down Pattaya

White sand beach in Koh Chang

White sand beach in Koh Chang. Photo: Caroline Keyzor.


TRAT: About 10,000 tourists remain on Koh Chang as authorities there prepare for a flood of arrivals from the shut down beaches and bars around Pattaya, after their call for the province to be locked down against Covid-19 was rejected.

Saksit Mungkang, secretary-general to the Trat provincial tourism industry council, said on Thursday the atmosphere on the tourist island was more sombre than it was 2-3 days ago, when at least 1,000 tourists were arriving each day, Thais and foreigners.

