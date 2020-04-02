Thu. Apr 2nd, 2020

Prayut orders halt to arrivals from overseas to curb coronavirus spread

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David Leo Veksler / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The government is focusing its attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Thais and foreigners entering Thailand from overseas as the 104 new infection cases were reported today with three deaths.

The Foreign Ministry has been assigned to work out measures to restrict their arrivals for the next two weeks, according to Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

