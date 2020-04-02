Prayut orders halt to arrivals from overseas to curb coronavirus spread





The government is focusing its attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Thais and foreigners entering Thailand from overseas as the 104 new infection cases were reported today with three deaths.

The Foreign Ministry has been assigned to work out measures to restrict their arrivals for the next two weeks, according to Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

By Thai PBS World

