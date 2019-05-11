London Mayor Sadiq Khan Under Police Protection Over TERROR THREATS





London’s mayor claims there has been a rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism and homophobia, with levels of abuse across the UK growing since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told The Times that he has been placed under 24-hour police protection after being subjected to violent abuse on social media.

According to Khan, it ranged from “name calling and trolling” to actual threats of terrorism.

Sputnik International

