Sat. May 11th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Under Police Protection Over TERROR THREATS

7 mins ago
London Mayor Sadiq Khan shortly before interview

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shortly before interview. Photo by Shayan Barjesteh van Waalwijk van Doorn.


London’s mayor claims there has been a rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism and homophobia, with levels of abuse across the UK growing since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told The Times that he has been placed under 24-hour police protection after being subjected to violent abuse on social media.

According to Khan, it ranged from “name calling and trolling” to actual threats of terrorism.

Sputnik International

Sputnik International

