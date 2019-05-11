Two held in B20m pyramid scheme





Two women have been arrested separately in Pathum Thani and Chon Buri provinces on charges of duping people in Pattaya out of 20 million baht in an online pyramid scheme.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Sutharat Boonma, 31, at the entrance of Soi Haruethairat 9 in Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani on Saturday. Paweena Wongthai, 26, was arrested in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



