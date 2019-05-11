Sat. May 11th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Two held in B20m pyramid scheme

1 min read
20 mins ago TN
Thailand tourist police

Tourist police in Thailand. Photo: Nico Caramella / flickr.


Two women have been arrested separately in Pathum Thani and Chon Buri provinces on charges of duping people in Pattaya out of 20 million baht in an online pyramid scheme.

Crime Suppression Division police arrested Sutharat Boonma, 31, at the entrance of Soi Haruethairat 9 in Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani on Saturday. Paweena Wongthai, 26, was arrested in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Car crashes into 11 parked motorcycles in Pattaya

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Tour boat operators continue to directly drop off and pick up hundreds of tourists on the beach

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Drunk, drugged Thai man shot twice by police officer after attacking him with a knife at checkpoint

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Under Police Protection Over TERROR THREATS

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two held in B20m pyramid scheme

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut fires lottery board

9 hours ago TN
1 min read

Gunmen Attack Five-Star Hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan

9 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close