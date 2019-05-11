Two held in B20m pyramid scheme

Two held in B20m pyramid scheme1 min read
Two women have been arrested separately in Pathum Thani and Chon Buri provinces on charges of duping people in Pattaya out of 20 million baht in an online pyramid scheme.
Crime Suppression Division police arrested Sutharat Boonma, 31, at the entrance of Soi Haruethairat 9 in Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani on Saturday. Paweena Wongthai, 26, was arrested in tambon Nong Prue in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST