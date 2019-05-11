Dmitry Medvedev’s talks with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha

PM Prayut fires lottery board

By TN / May 11, 2019

Thailand’s Government Lottery Office board, chaired by Army Commander-in-Chief General Apirat Kongsompong, has been removed by an executive order issued by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as head of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

The same executive order, which was issued on Wednesday to take immediate effect, appointed Mr. Patchara Anantasilp, director-general of the Excise Department, as the new board chairman.

