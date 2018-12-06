Prayut chides political parties for boycotting meeting with NCPO





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, visibly infuriated by major political parties’ boycott of a meeting with him and the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) this Friday, accused them of not playing by the rules.

He likened them to boxers who wouldn’t want to hear the ground rules from referees on the ring.

“If they don’t play by the rules, I don’t know if they are willing to proceed with the match,” he said, without elaborating.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

