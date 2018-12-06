Nok Air bird at Krabi Airport
New airports in Northeast and South

By TN / December 6, 2018

The Department of Airports plans to build two new airports in the Northeast and another in the South.

The locations in the Northeast are Mukdahan and Bung Kan, bordering Laos. The location in the South is Satun, which is known for the white-sand beaches on Koh Lipe and the beautiful diving sites of Tarutao marine national park.

