AOT addressing shortage of luggage carts at Don Mueang Airport





BANGKOK, 5th December 2018 (NNT) – Don Mueang International Airport is to acquire more luggage carts as the number of passengers increases every year.

Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT), the operator of major airports in Thailand, said currently Don Mueang Airport has 2,900 carts of varying sizes – 600 small, 2,285 medium, and 15 large carts. The dramatic increase in the number of passengers from 28 million a year in 2015 to 40 million a year in 2018 led to the present shortage of carts, especially between 5 pm and 9 pm during which period more than 160 flights carrying over 18,000 passengers land at the airport.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



