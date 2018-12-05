Bangkok ranks No 2 of world’s top most visited cities





Bangkok ranks second as the world’s top cities for tourism in Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations 2018 report which was recently released.

Once again, Hong Kong has come out on top with close to 30 million tourists expected to travel to the city before the end of this year and more than half of them will be from Chinese mainland.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

