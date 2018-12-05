Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck





PHUKET: A man survived his car slamming into a six-wheeled truck fully loaded with garbage at high speed on the bypass road early this morning (Dec 5).

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the turnoff to Wat Rassada, at 2:10am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



