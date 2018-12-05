Garbage truck in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand
Phuket

Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck

By TN / December 5, 2018

PHUKET: A man survived his car slamming into a six-wheeled truck fully loaded with garbage at high speed on the bypass road early this morning (Dec 5).

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the turnoff to Wat Rassada, at 2:10am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

