Fire destroys plastic water pipes in Rassada

Last evening (Monday) a fire swept through a storage area for huge pipes in Rassada which were to be used for the Phuket City Municipality flood problem-solving project. No injuries was reported as the blaze engulfed the storage area.
At about 6.30pm, at the rear of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor) hospital, a fire started where piping for the Phuket City Municipality flood relief project were being stored.
Full story: thethaiger.com
Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger
