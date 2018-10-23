Fire destroys plastic water pipes in Rassada





Last evening (Monday) a fire swept through a storage area for huge pipes in Rassada which were to be used for the Phuket City Municipality flood problem-solving project. No injuries was reported as the blaze engulfed the storage area.

At about 6.30pm, at the rear of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor) hospital, a fire started where piping for the Phuket City Municipality flood relief project were being stored.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger

