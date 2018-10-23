Firefighter and fire blaze
Phuket

Fire destroys plastic water pipes in Rassada

By TN / October 23, 2018

Last evening (Monday) a fire swept through a storage area for huge pipes in Rassada which were to be used for the Phuket City Municipality flood problem-solving project. No injuries was reported as the blaze engulfed the storage area.

At about 6.30pm, at the rear of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (OrBorJor) hospital, a fire started where piping for the Phuket City Municipality flood relief project were being stored.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close