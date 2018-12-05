Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo





A man has been caught on camera while masturbating in front of his room at a condominium in Phuket Town.

Facebook user “Lebsuay Phuket” has posted two videos with a message reading, “Please share this to warn other women.”

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



