Al-Araibi detention ‘in line with protocol’

By TN / December 4, 2018

The Immigration Bureau’s (IB) detention of Hakeem AlAraibi, a refugee footballer from Bahrain who lives in Australia, conforms to international law on human rights, says IB commissioner Surachate Hakparn.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate made the remark at his meeting on Monday with acting Australian ambassador to Thailand, Paul Stephens, according to the commissioner.

