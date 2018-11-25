Saudi Arabia denies human rights abuses





Saudi’s Ministry of Information yesterday denied reports that the country has commuted human rights abuses and documented tortures and sexual harassment against women.

This came after reports were issued on Tuesday by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International accusing the kingdom of subjecting several activists, including some female human rights defenders detained since May, to torture and sexual harassment.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia categorically and strongly denies the allegations made by them [Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International].”

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

