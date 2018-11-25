Merkel’s Possible Successors to Turn Migration Control to the Right





Incumbent Chancellor and Christian Democrats chair Angela Merkel is to leave the top party post in December, having refused to see re-election. In contrast to the German “Mutti,” who opened the country’s borders to over one million migrants in 2015, all three CDU leader candidates have spoken out for stricter regulation.

The candidates for the Christian Democrat Union’s leadership have recently presented their position on key topics, including the country’s migrant and asylum policy, triggering debates beyond the party circles.

Incumbent CDU General Secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, considered to be the Chancellor’s favourite, stated that Syrians who had committed crimes should be sent back to their homeland despite the civil war. Meanwhile, Germany has had a moratorium on the deportation of Syrians since 2012, which is expected to be prolonged this December as the country’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced.

