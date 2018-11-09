AfD Slams Merkel’s Coalition for Trying to Secretly ‘Rush’ UN Migration Pact





The party called on the government to follow the US and Austria’s example and refuse to sign the international guidelines for tackling migration. It also slammed the country’s government for keeping quiet about the deal, which would turn Germany into “a settlement area.”

The Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, has rejected a motion brought by the Alternative for Germany party, which demanded that Berlin should not ratify the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. The decision is not binding, and the German government was free to sign the agreement, introducing guidelines for migration regulations around the world, anyway. But the vote was preceded by heated debates.

“Millions of people from crisis-stricken regions around the world are being encouraged to get on the road. Leftist dreamers and globalist elites want to secretly turn our country from a nation state into a settlement area,” AfD leader Alexander Gauland argued, as Deutsche Welle reports.

