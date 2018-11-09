Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia at Democrat Party HQ
News

Democrat Party ready to proceed according to the post-election timeline

By TN / November 9, 2018

BANGKOK, 9 November 2018 (NNT) – Acting Leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Jurin Laksanawisit, has said that his party is ready to proceed according to the post-election timeline.

Today is the final day for Democrats to vote for their party leader. Jurin cast his vote this morning and said the results should be known after 7:00pm this evening.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Benjamin Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: hugh brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close