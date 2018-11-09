Democrat Party ready to proceed according to the post-election timeline





BANGKOK, 9 November 2018 (NNT) – Acting Leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Jurin Laksanawisit, has said that his party is ready to proceed according to the post-election timeline.

Today is the final day for Democrats to vote for their party leader. Jurin cast his vote this morning and said the results should be known after 7:00pm this evening.

