Tourists warned of e-cigarette fines





The Excise Department has warned visitors to Thailand about the fines for bringing electronic cigarettes and related substances or equipment into the country for personal use or sale.

Department director-general Patchara Anuntasilpa said on Thursday the Commerce Ministry had enforced a ban on e-cigarettes due to health concerns raised by the Public Health Ministry.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI

BANGKOK POST

