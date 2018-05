A team of officers from the 5th Infantry Division of the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command have raided ‘JP Adventure’ shop in Wichit.

Officers arrested a 37 year old woman, Sonklin Janmamuang. Officers seized 47 electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and 193 bottles of e-cigarette liquids. Officers also seized 6 cans of ‘baraku’. Each can contained 50grams.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger