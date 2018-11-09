Thai Ku Fa, the Government House of Thailand
News

General election to held in February 24th as planned

By TN / November 9, 2018

BANGKOK, 9 November 2018 (NNT)- Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced the general election will take place on February 24th, 2019 as planned.

On Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister explained to members of the media that the general election would be held within 150 days after the organic law on MP elections comes into force on December 11th.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close