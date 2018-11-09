General election to held in February 24th as planned

BANGKOK, 9 November 2018 (NNT)- Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced the general election will take place on February 24th, 2019 as planned.
On Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister explained to members of the media that the general election would be held within 150 days after the organic law on MP elections comes into force on December 11th.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Tourists warned of e-cigarette fines
-
Democrat Party ready to proceed according to the post-election timeline
-
AfD Slams Merkel’s Coalition for Trying to Secretly ‘Rush’ UN Migration Pact
-
7-Eleven launches campaign to ‘reduce and stop’ use of plastic bags
-
Tham Luang cave to be opened to tourists this week