Gen Prawit insists election will take place in February

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan insisted this morning that the upcoming general election will take place as scheduled in February and dismissed rumours that it could be postponed to April.
“I still stand by the February 24 timeframe and see no factors that would cause a delay,” he said.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
