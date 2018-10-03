General Prawit Wongsuwan
News

Gen Prawit insists election will take place in February

By TN / October 3, 2018

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan insisted this morning that the upcoming general election will take place as scheduled in February and dismissed rumours that it could be postponed to April.

“I still stand by the February 24 timeframe and see no factors that would cause a delay,” he said.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close