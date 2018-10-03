Flooded area in Sri Racha District, Chon Buri
Monsoon storms to last until Sunday

By TN / October 3, 2018

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country including Bangkok until Sunday, while the cold season is forecast to arrive mid-month, according to the Meteorological Department (MD).

At least three provinces in the South — Phuket, Surat Thani and Trang — have been badly affected by downpours since Monday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

