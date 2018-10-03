Monsoon storms to last until Sunday

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country including Bangkok until Sunday, while the cold season is forecast to arrive mid-month, according to the Meteorological Department (MD).
At least three provinces in the South — Phuket, Surat Thani and Trang — have been badly affected by downpours since Monday night.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
