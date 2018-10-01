Flood in Chakkarat District, Kora
Isan

Endless night of rain leaves Korat downtown inundated

By TN / October 1, 2018

Downtown Muang Nakhon Ratchasima was underwater on Monday morning after a night of heavy rain.

The deluge began at about 3am and continued until dawn, leaving several downtown roads under 30 centimetres of floodwater, including Ratchadamnone and Sura Narai.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

