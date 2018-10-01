Endless night of rain leaves Korat downtown inundated

Downtown Muang Nakhon Ratchasima was underwater on Monday morning after a night of heavy rain.
The deluge began at about 3am and continued until dawn, leaving several downtown roads under 30 centimetres of floodwater, including Ratchadamnone and Sura Narai.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.