Walking Street Pattaya
Pattaya

“Commit crime in Pattaya and we’ll get you” police chief tells would be criminals

By TN / October 1, 2018

Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch had a clear warning for criminals intent on committing crime against tourists at the resort: “We will arrest you – you can be sure of that”.

The chief was pictured with a tourist who had the seat of her Vespa forced by two Thais who stole a bag and a wallet.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Manager

