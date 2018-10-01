Housing Developer, Guards Charged Over Underpass Drowning

BANGKOK — Five people were charged over the death of a woman who drowned in a flooded Bangkok underpass, police said Sunday.
A deputy metro police chief said charges related to fatal negligence were filed against three security guards, including the president and a manager of Golden Nakara, a housing development in Prawet district which owns the underpass where 41-year-old Phanumas Sae-tae drowned last month.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
