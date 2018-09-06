Floods on Lat Krabang-On Nut road, Bangkok
Bangkok

Bangkok woman drowns in flooded tunnel

By TN / September 6, 2018

A Bangkok motorist drowned early Thursday after her pickup truck stalled in rapidly rising floodwaters in an underpass leading to her housing estate and then engulfed the vehicle.

Rescue workers from the Por Tek Tueng Foundation were soon after 2am on the scene on a motorway frontage road near the Airport Rail Link’s Ban Thap Chang station.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close