Bangkok woman drowns in flooded tunnel





A Bangkok motorist drowned early Thursday after her pickup truck stalled in rapidly rising floodwaters in an underpass leading to her housing estate and then engulfed the vehicle.

Rescue workers from the Por Tek Tueng Foundation were soon after 2am on the scene on a motorway frontage road near the Airport Rail Link’s Ban Thap Chang station.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

