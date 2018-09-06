Teacher Humiliates Young Girls For Garland-Making

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A primary school teacher apologized for shaming his students online for not weaving flower garlands to his standards.
A teacher at a school in the northeast apologized after netizens brigaded his personal Facebook page Tuesday for cussing out a group of schoolgirls for weaving what he deemed a “real piece of shit” garland in class.
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
