Teacher Humiliates Young Girls For Garland-Making





NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A primary school teacher apologized for shaming his students online for not weaving flower garlands to his standards.

A teacher at a school in the northeast apologized after netizens brigaded his personal Facebook page Tuesday for cussing out a group of schoolgirls for weaving what he deemed a “real piece of shit” garland in class.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

