Korat ex-school director fired over intimate relationship with teen





A 51-year-old former director of Patong Thanoen Samakkhi School in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Bua Yai district, deemed to have breached a serious disciplinary code by having an inappropriate intimate relationship with a 14-year-old pupil, was given 30 days to appeal against the provincial authority’s decision to dismiss him without any pension and welfare benefits.

As the dismissal procedure was now in motion, Nathapop Boonthongtho could appeal against the provincial education committee’s dismissal order with the Education Ministry’s Teacher Civil Service and Educational Personnel Commission, said provincial head Kritapol Chutikulkirati.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

