Cave boys undergo spirit-boosting rite, make merit for Saman





The 12 young footballers and their assistant coach rescued from Tham Luang Cave underwent a “life-prolonging ritual” at a temple on Thursday morning intended to lift their morale and that of their families.

Phra Khruba Saengla Thammasiri, abbot of Wat Phra That Sai Muang in the Myanmar border town of Tachilek, performed the ceremony at Wat Phra That Doi Wao in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Full story: The Nation

By Natthawat Laping

The Nation

