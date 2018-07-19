RID and DDPM on high alert as more harsh weather expected





PHITSANULOK, 19 July 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department (RID) and Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) have both been placed on high alert in response to tropical storm Son Tinh, which is expected to spread harsh weather across the north and northeastern regions of the country.

Waters from Phu Hin Rong Kla mountain range in Loei province have already flooded parts of Phitsanulok province’s Nakhon Thai district, shutting down seven schools, prompting the evacuation of 100 students and damaging over 16 hectares of farmland.

