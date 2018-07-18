Tropical storm “Son-tinh” brings more rain to upper Thailand





The upper part of Thailand will have more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rain during July 18-21 as Tropical Storm “Son-tinh,” which is moving in the westerly direction with the speed of 35 kilometres per hour, was expected to reach the Gulf of Tonkin this morning, and upper Vietnam this evening, according to the latest forecast of the Meteorological Department.

As of 4am this morning, tropical storm Son-tinh, was over the upper South China Sea with its maximum sustained wind of 70km per hour.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

