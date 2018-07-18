Thailand floods in November 2011
North

Tropical storm “Son-tinh” brings more rain to upper Thailand

By TN / July 18, 2018

The upper part of Thailand will have more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rain during July 18-21 as Tropical Storm “Son-tinh,” which is moving in the westerly direction with the speed of 35 kilometres per hour, was expected to reach the Gulf of Tonkin this morning, and upper Vietnam this evening, according to the latest forecast of the Meteorological Department.

As of 4am this morning, tropical storm Son-tinh, was over the upper South China Sea with its maximum sustained wind of 70km per hour.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close