Flash flood hits Phitsanulok road, farms

By TN / July 18, 2018

A main road and farmland in Phitsanulok’s Nakhon Thai district were hit by flash floods early on Wednesday following overnight heavy rains.

The Ban Pak Khai-Samru road in Tambon Huay Hoey was under 30 to 50 centimetres of water for about 300 metres.

