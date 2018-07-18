Flash flood hits Phitsanulok road, farms





A main road and farmland in Phitsanulok’s Nakhon Thai district were hit by flash floods early on Wednesday following overnight heavy rains.

The Ban Pak Khai-Samru road in Tambon Huay Hoey was under 30 to 50 centimetres of water for about 300 metres.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

