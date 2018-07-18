Chiang Rai bus crash injures 25 French tourists





CHIANG RAI, 18th July 2018 (NNT) – A bus carrying French tourists en route to Chiang Rai province crashed on Tuesday due to a slippery road. However, the 26 people on board walked away with only minor injuries.

The accident took place in Mae Lao district while the bus was on its way to Chiang Rai province. The French passengers were taken off the bus and to Mae Lao hospital after the vehicle overturned on the slippery road surface.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

