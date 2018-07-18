Street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya
Pattaya

Swedish tourist killed in Pattaya motorcycle crash

By TN / July 18, 2018

A Swedish tourist was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with another motorbike on a Pattaya road early on Wednesday, police said.

The Pattaya police station was alerted of the accident on Jomtien 2 road in Tambon Nong Plue in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district at 12.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close