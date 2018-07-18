Bidding date set for 2020 for Phuket’s new tram network





Contracts for a new tram network in Phuket will open for bidding in 2020, Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said Tuesday.

The transit chief made the comments after revealing that consulting firms have already been found for the network’s investment plan. According to him, contracts for the investment studies the firm will conduct will be signed by the end of the month.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

