Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that bids for Phuket’s long-awaited light-rail system will open next year.

Speaking to The Phuket News’ sister paper Khao Phuket today (Oct 25), Mr Sirigate Aphirat, a policy and planning officer at the Ministry of Transport’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) said, “The project is currently in the stage of studying the public–private partnership (PPP). It is believed that this process will be done within few months.”

Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News