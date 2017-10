More riverside communities in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi provinces are swamped with water from rising Chao Phraya river resulting from more water being drained downstream from Chao Phraya dam in Chai Nat province compounded by high tide.

Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi is entirely submerged in water measuring from 50cm up to one metre, rendering inconvenience and hardship to residents and monks alike.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS