Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Thousands of Waterlogged Mourners Surge into Sanam Luang

Mourners paying respects to HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej
BANGKOK — After a long, wet night camping on the road, thousands of mourners were allowed into the Sanam Luang ceremony area early Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds could not stop more mourners from queueing on nearby sidewalks in hope of getting a good vantage point to Thursday’s ceremony. At about 5am, they streamed in through nine checkpoints placed around the royal field. Those who were allowed inside will have to spend another full day and night before the first procession gets underway at 7am tomorrow.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen
Khaosod English

TN
