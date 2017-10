People from upcountry are arriving in Bangkok and camp out at sidewalks on roads at nine screening checkpoints outside Sanam Luang with hope to be among first group of people to be allowed in to occupy the best positions to view the Royal Funeral Processions.

They arrived four days ahead of the Royal Funeral Processions which will begin Thursday, with tents, blankets, dried food that will enable them to stay at the place without having to move away.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS