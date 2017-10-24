Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Bangkok ready for royal cremation ceremonies

Bangkok ready for royal cremation ceremonies

Thai Royal guard in the Grand Palace
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 24th October 2017 (NNT) – Bangkok administrators are fully prepared to facilitate the coming together of citizens taking part in sandalwood flower laying ceremonies across the city on October 26 and has received a gift of King Yellow Marigolds.

Bangkok Governor, Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang received the 10,000 King Yellow Marigolds from the Director of Nong Nooch Park Pattaya, Kamphol Tansajja as a donation to the “Marigolds for the Royal Father” program. The project involves over 200 volunteers and will see the marigolds formed into the shape of the Thai number nine at the Deva Phirom Gate of the Grand Palace in a sign of devotion to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Additional marigolds will also decorate roads around the palace and Rajadamnoen Avenue.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Sunset in Sukhumvit, Bangkok

Traffic police sergeant arrested with 28kg of ‘ice’

Breaking News

Bangkok suffers another road crater

Breaking News

Ivory seized in Bangkok airport luggage

Leave a Reply