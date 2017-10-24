Bangkok ready for royal cremation ceremonies

BANGKOK, 24th October 2017 (NNT) – Bangkok administrators are fully prepared to facilitate the coming together of citizens taking part in sandalwood flower laying ceremonies across the city on October 26 and has received a gift of King Yellow Marigolds.

Bangkok Governor, Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang received the 10,000 King Yellow Marigolds from the Director of Nong Nooch Park Pattaya, Kamphol Tansajja as a donation to the “Marigolds for the Royal Father” program. The project involves over 200 volunteers and will see the marigolds formed into the shape of the Thai number nine at the Deva Phirom Gate of the Grand Palace in a sign of devotion to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Additional marigolds will also decorate roads around the palace and Rajadamnoen Avenue.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau Of Thailand