Residents along the Chao Phraya river in Ayutthaya are today (Oct 24) told to get ready for evacuation as the river level is to rise 30 centimetre higher today after the Royal Irrigation Department discharges more water from Chao Phraya dam to keep its storage water under critical level.

The warning from the governor Mr Sujin Chaichumsak came after he inspected residents whose houses and farmlands in Bang Pa-in district are inundated.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS