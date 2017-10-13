Chi and Chao Phraya Rivers flood nearby communities

KHON KAEN, 13 October 2017 (NNT) – The Chi River has overflowed into Mancha Khiri district in Khon Kaen province, while officials in Ang Thong province hurry to repair damaged water barriers at commercial areas.

Mancha Khiri district in Khon Kaen is currently 30 – 50 centimeters under water. The Chi River has inundated a 500-meter stretch of the commercial district, making it difficult for small vehicles to pass through.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

National News Bureau Of Thailand