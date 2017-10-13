Friday, October 13, 2017
Home > North > Chi and Chao Phraya Rivers flood nearby communities

Chi and Chao Phraya Rivers flood nearby communities

River in Chiang Rai
TN North 0

KHON KAEN, 13 October 2017 (NNT) – The Chi River has overflowed into Mancha Khiri district in Khon Kaen province, while officials in Ang Thong province hurry to repair damaged water barriers at commercial areas.

Mancha Khiri district in Khon Kaen is currently 30 – 50 centimeters under water. The Chi River has inundated a 500-meter stretch of the commercial district, making it difficult for small vehicles to pass through.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon in Ayutthaya

Investigation launched after giant reclining Buddha image vandalised

Breaking News

Tropical depression brings heavy rain and flooding to north

Students on Huay Kaew Road

Teenage rape victim hangs herself in Thailand

Leave a Reply